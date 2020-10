Hillel’s Three Questions Revisited: Some Thoughts on Yom Kippur 5781

Bob Rae September 29 2020

I am very honoured to have been asked by Rabbi Splansky to join you on Yom Kippur. My wife Arlene grew up in this congregation, and since our marriage in 1980 (what I called the union between the Frozen People and the Chosen People) Holy Blossom has been the place where we have experienced moments of both celebration and great sadness. Today Rabbi Splansky has asked me to join you all for a moment of reflection.

I am speaking to you from New York, and on Saturday Arlene and I took the ferry from the bottom of Manhattan to visit the Statue of Liberty and the Museum of Immigration at Ellis Island. On the ferry there were families speaking many languages, enjoying a sunny day, reflecting the diversity of New York. As we made our way round the Statue that remains moving and impressive in the gateway to the harbour of New York we stopped to read the words of Emma Lazarus’s famous poem. I shall read the whole poem because its opening stanzas are less familiar to us now. Its title is “The New Colossus”.

“Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,

With conquering limbs astride from land to land;

Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand

A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame

Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name

Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand

Glows world-wide welcome: her mild eyes command

The air-bridged harbour that twin cities frame.

‘Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp’ cries she

With silent lips. ‘Give me your tired, your poor,

Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,

The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.

Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,

I lift my lamp beside the golden door”

Reading these words, and visiting Ellis Island, it is worth recalling that for fifty years, from the 1870’s until the outbreak of the First World War, an unprecedented movement of people from Europe came to North America’s shores. Many of us can trace our roots to that dramatic time, when our grandparents and great grandparents left oppression, discrimination, hunger and conflict in Europe for the United States and Canada, to find here opportunities our ancestors could hardly dream of.

Those who could not leave, or could not be accepted in the very different world of the 1920’s and 1930’s, faced the horrors of violence, conflict, dictatorship, and the Holocaust. We remember them in our prayers and thoughts today, and rightly ask the most difficult questions about how that could have happened, and how we make sure it never happens again.

In San Francisco in 1945 the nations that defeated Fascism agreed to create institutions they hoped would save “future generations from the scourge of war”. The trials at Nuremberg established the vital legal principle that crimes against humanity would be met with accountability and justice. International institutions were built to establish greater prosperity, and a set of rules to deal with disputes. An American leader, George Marshall, had the imagination and political will to create a plan that would ensure a shared prosperity between North America and Europe.

I have often quoted and reflected on Rabbi Hillel’s famous three questions: “If I am not for myself, then who will be for me. ? But if I am only for myself then what am I ? And if not now when ?” After reading my book on the three questions my dear friend Dow Marmur said it wasn’t Jewish enough and not socialist enough. I plead guilty on both counts. My grandfather was born Goodman Cohen in Lithuania and died as William Rae in Toronto. I was raised as a Christian and while I have attended my three daughters’ bat mitzvahs with great pride it is the case that I am not “Jewish enough”. As for socialism, even as a New Democrat I embraced both liberal ideals as well as social democratic thinking, with a heavy dose of experience and lessons from the political school of hard knocks. As a result my latest tour of duty in Parliament was as a Liberal. My ideals have not changed.

I am now serving as Canada’s Ambassador to the United Nations, an institution whose creation is commemorated at Holy Blossom, but whose work is now challenged by many. Richard Holbrook once commented about the UN and its critics that “blaming the UN for the extent of conflict and injustice in the world is like blaming Madison Square Gardens when the Knicks lose”. The UN as an institution has its faults and flaws, but the faults of the world are not, to borrow from Shakespeare, “in our stars but in ourselves”.

Hillel’s questions come in order, and the First Question speaks to the importance of freedom, of identity, and the necessary role of self interest and self help. Developmental psychologists and classical economists would be pleased. But in almost the same breath, Hillel reminds us that self interest is not enough, and that putting ourselves first cannot be the whole story. Without solidarity, compassion, and empathy we are not recognizing our full humanity, which may start with individualism but does not end there. Toronto’s first mayor, William Lyon Mackenzie, put it this way: “Charity begins at home but it does not end at our doors”. Just a few short years after Mackenzie spoke these words, the United States and Canada were faced with an influx of immigrants from Ireland in numbers and health the likes of which is hard to imagine today. Toronto’s population, for example, almost doubled between the 1840’s to the 1860’s, largely as a result of the arrival of Irish refugees forcibly displaced by the famine.

The Covid pandemic is testing the tension between Hillel’s first two questions, and forces us to reflect on the relationship between self interest and the public good.

Although it is right to say that in important ways “we are all in the same boat”, it cannot really be said that Covid19 is a “leveller”. It is at once, a “revealer” and a magnifier. It reveals the difference between rich and poor countries, between those whose health systems are well run and efficient, and those that are not, between those countries that took the right steps early, and those that did not. It also reveals a lot about the social realities of the differences between rich and poor people, hitting those whose health is vulnerable because of pre-existing conditions and of course touching those whose jobs have put them at greater risk of exposure. The worst outbreaks have been in senior’s institutions, and Canada has the dubious distinction of being the country in the world with the highest rate of mortality among institutionalized people in the world. This is a truly shocking and sobering reality, and it reveals a darker, meaner side of Canada’s story that we must now deal with as a country.

After several months of isolation and quarantine, we know that this contagious, cunning virus can be fought, but we need to understand that wealthier governments have been able to assist their populations far better than poorer countries can, and it is now time to address that problem.

While Covid 19 is now a global pandemic, it is also a rolling pandemic. It has not hit us all at the same time. The most vulnerable globally are those living in conditions of deep poverty and fragility, those forcibly displaced, those without homes, those living in refugee camps, and in cities with huge populations and much overcrowding. The full brunt of Covid 19 has yet to be felt in these places, and when it comes the deaths, tragically, could come in the hundreds of thousands.

Covid 19 does not just destroy lives, it also destroys jobs and wealth.

And when this happens, we all look to our own governments, to our own institutions, to take care of our interests and concerns first. That is entirely understandable. But what we also need to appreciate is that the problems don’t just stop at our borders. Just as we need to understand the deep fragility and vulnerability of communities in our own country – indigenous communities, for example, as well as the homeless too long abandoned by public policies, we need to lift our eyes up from our own situation to embrace the moral and pragmatic obligation to extend our compass to include the whole of humanity.

Hillel is reminding us that we do not have to choose between ourselves and others, we must choose both. We do not have to choose between working for ourselves and our families and working for our neighbours down the street or across the globe. There is room in our hearts and minds for them all.

Emma Lazarus talked of the “tempest-tost homeless” – there are close to a hundred million refugees in the world today, who are surviving in camps flooded by monsoons and weather conditions we must imagine in order to fill our hearts. I have seen these conditions in the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh over the last several years, and Covid19 makes it worse. Host countries like Bangladesh for example, that have spent decades trying to emerge from poverty, are now facing a deep crisis. A huge part of their economy is based on “remittances”, money sent home from places where Bangladeshis make up a large part of the workforce. Those workers in the Gulf States and elsewhere are being sent home. Their cheques have stopped coming, and when they arrive back home in the millions they will be hungry for a job, any job. Meanwhile their country’s finances will be a mess. No revenues, continuing expenditures, big debts. Across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, it will be the same story.

People are not commodities, and world finances are not a bunch of numbers across a page. Growing poverty means more political unrest, a turn to more nationalism, and the siren calls of xenophobia. That’s what happened in the twenties and thirties – it could well happen again. Global institutions will face a deep crisis, at first of funding, but then a deeper question about world order itself.

Just as the world determined to try and create a better approach in the years after World War II, we shall have to do the same, because we were not only attempting to “end the scourge of war” we were also trying to put an end to the folly of the pre war economic system which had failed to end the Great Depression. And it is not enough to think only of a few countries and a few places. Our imagination and commitment to action must be universal.

It has been striking that the world has not come together to fight Covid 19, but has rather turned inwards. Too many of us are stuck on the First Question. There is a role for Canada to work with others in trying to right this global ship, because only a more concerted, and connected approach will work. It is good that Canada has joined the international effort to find a vaccine that will be universally available, at cost, to the peoples of the world. And there is more still to do.

From a health perspective we know that as long as a virus like Covid 19 exists anywhere, it can very quickly touch us all everywhere. But this is also true economically – producers need consumers, not just at home, but around the world as well. A world that is full of poverty, violence and depravation will not be a tranquil or secure place. People will move, and insist on their place in the sun, just as our ancestors did in the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. We cannot just close the door and hope for the best.

It is challenging time, and for too many it has been a tragic time. But no experience like this should go wasted. In our own lives of forced isolation we have turned to music, and art, to comedy and to new ways of finding company. We have cleaned our basements and sorted old books and reminded ourselves how to read a whole book as well as to connect with family and friends. But as we enter this new phase the real work begins, let us do what we can to make our world a better place. The answer to Hillel’s third question speaks for itself – “if not now, when ?”

There is an approach that is at once bold and imaginative and ultimately far more affordable than the alternative of doing as little as possible, focusing all our attention on the First Question and ignoring the Second.

Prince Charles has talked of the need for a new Marshall Plan that would help us to emerge from the depths of Covid and at the same time address the climate change crisis: building back better with a sustainable approach will make a huge difference if properly planned and thought through. Even today many world leaders, including Justin Trudeau, signed pledges to renew their commitments to change. We must hold them to these pledges.

While in an antique store many years ago Arlene and I came across an aphorism lovingly woven into a frame. The words are “Be Not Weary in Well Doing”. The Anglican Book of Common Prayer speaks of asking forgiveness for “what we have done and what we have left undone”. I know I have my own share of both. Today is a moment to reflect on how much more we have yet to do, knowing that the door of redemption is always open to us.